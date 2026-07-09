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HomeCompare CarsAlto K10 vs XL6 [2019-2022]

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O), Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto K10 vs XL6 [2019-2022] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto k10 Xl6 [2019-2022]
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 3.7 Lakhs₹ 9.85 Lakhs
Mileage24.39 to 33.85 kmpl17.99 to 19.01 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Std (O)
₹3.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XL6 [2019-2022]
Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]
Zeta MT Petrol
₹9.85 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
K10CK15B Smart Hybrid
Driving Range
659 km855.45
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
91.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.39 kmpl19.01
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp @ 5600 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres5.2
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R13185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R13185 / 65 R15
Bootspace
214L209
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person6
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
27 litres45
Length
3530 mm4445
Wheelbase
2380 mm2740
Height
1520 mm1700
Width
1490 mm1775
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
NoDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedElectric Tailgate Release
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
NoLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
32
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000040000
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Touch Screen Size
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
NoOptional
Find My Car
NoOptional
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)3 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
NoPartial
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,10,67311,34,910
Ex-Showroom Price
3,69,9009,98,000
RTO
18,29683,470
Insurance
21,97742,940
Accessories Charges
010,000
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,82624,393
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Eager 1000cc petrol motorSeven-inch infotainment screenSolid resale value

Cons

Interior fit and finish still lacking in some regardsExterior style updates aren't very youthful

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