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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O), Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI 1.0. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Wagon R: 998 cc engine, 23.56 to 34.05 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto K10 vs Wagon R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto k10 Wagon r
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 3.7 Lakhs₹ 4.99 Lakhs
Mileage24.39 to 33.85 kmpl23.56 to 34.05 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Std (O)
₹3.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
LXI 1.0
₹4.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Airbags
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Gear Shifter
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
K10CK10C
Driving Range
659 km780 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
91.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm91.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.39 kmpl24.35 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp @ 5600 rpm66 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres4.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R13155 / 80 R13
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringTorsion Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R13155 / 80 R13
Bootspace
214L335 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
27 litres32 litres
Length
3530 mm3655 mm
Wheelbase
2380 mm2435 mm
Height
1520 mm1675 mm
Width
1490 mm1620 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Heater
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoNo
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
NoDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No-
Central Locking
NoWith Key
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
NoFront Only
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackUnpainted
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBoth Sides
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedInternal with Key
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)1 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,10,6735,53,355
Ex-Showroom Price
3,69,9004,98,900
RTO
18,29627,456
Insurance
21,97726,499
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,82611,893
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Eager 1000cc petrol motorSeven-inch infotainment screenSolid resale value

Cons

Interior fit and finish still lacking in some regardsExterior style updates aren't very youthful

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Latest Videos

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