In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O), Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto K10 vs S-Cross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alto k10
|S-cross
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 3.7 Lakhs
|₹ 8.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.39 to 33.85 kmpl
|18.4 to 18.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4