In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki Eeco, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O), Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto K10 vs Eeco Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alto k10
|Eeco
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 3.7 Lakhs
|₹ 5.21 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.39 to 33.85 kmpl
|19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|4