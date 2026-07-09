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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki Eeco

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki Eeco, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O), Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto K10 vs Eeco Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto k10 Eeco
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 3.7 Lakhs₹ 5.21 Lakhs
Mileage24.39 to 33.85 kmpl19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders34

Filters
Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Std (O)
₹3.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
5 STR STD
₹5.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
K10CK12N
Driving Range
659 km631 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
91.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm105.5 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.39 kmpl19.71 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp @ 5600 rpm81 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres4.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R13155 / 65 R13
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualManual
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil Spring3-Link Rigid Axle
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Struts
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R13155 / 65 R13
Bootspace
214L-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
27 litres32 litres
Length
3530 mm3675 mm
Wheelbase
2380 mm2350 mm
Height
1520 mm1825 mm
Width
1490 mm1475 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
No-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Heater
No-
Cruise Control
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital-
Shift Indicator
No-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
No-
Door Ajar Warning
No-
Clock
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No-
Central Locking
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackUnpainted
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
Front-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBoth Sides
Rear Defogger
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedInternal with Key
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
AM/FM Radio
No-
Steering mounted controls
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
Touch Screen Size
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Hill Hold Control
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,10,6735,84,430
Ex-Showroom Price
3,69,9005,20,900
RTO
18,29629,836
Insurance
21,97733,194
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,82612,561
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Eager 1000cc petrol motorSeven-inch infotainment screenSolid resale value

Cons

Interior fit and finish still lacking in some regardsExterior style updates aren't very youthful

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Latest Videos

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