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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki Dzire, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O), Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto K10 vs Dzire Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto k10 Dzire
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 3.7 Lakhs₹ 6.26 Lakhs
Mileage24.39 to 33.85 kmpl24.7 to 25.71 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Std (O)
₹3.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
LXI
₹6.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Steering Controls
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Engine Type
K10CZ12E
Driving Range
659 km917 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
91.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm111.7 Nm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.39 kmpl24.79 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp @ 5600 rpm80 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres4.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R13165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut with Coil SpringMac Pherson Strut
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R13165 / 80 R14
Bootspace
214L382 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
27 litres37 litres
Length
3530 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2380 mm2450 mm
Height
1520 mm1525 mm
Width
1490 mm1735 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Heater
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
NoDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Fog Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,10,6737,16,381
Ex-Showroom Price
3,69,9006,26,000
RTO
18,29652,820
Insurance
21,97737,061
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,82615,397
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Eager 1000cc petrol motorSeven-inch infotainment screenSolid resale value

Cons

Interior fit and finish still lacking in some regardsExterior style updates aren't very youthful

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Latest Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 price in India starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.84 lakh (ex-showroom).
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24 Aug 2022
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
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