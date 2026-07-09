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Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O), Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto K10 vs Brezza Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto k10 Brezza
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 3.7 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Mileage24.39 to 33.85 kmpl19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Transmission
Cylinders3-

Filters
Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Std (O)
₹3.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
K10CK10C DiTC Smart Hybrid
Driving Range
659 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
91.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm170 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.39 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp @ 5600 rpm109 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC998 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R13215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Manual-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R13215 / 60 R16
Bootspace
214L-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
27 litres48 litres
Length
3530 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2380 mm2500 mm
Height
1520 mm1685 mm
Width
1490 mm1790 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Heater
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
2 Trips-
Tachometer
Digital-
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
No-
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No-
Central Locking
NoYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
FrontYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Headlights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
Touch Screen Size
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Seat Upholstery
FabricYes
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,10,6738,36,140
Ex-Showroom Price
3,69,9007,39,900
RTO
18,29660,793
Insurance
21,97734,947
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,82617,971
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Eager 1000cc petrol motorSeven-inch infotainment screenSolid resale value

Cons

Interior fit and finish still lacking in some regardsExterior style updates aren't very youthful

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