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Maruti Suzuki Alto vs Volkswagen Vento

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto vs Vento Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto Vento
BrandMaruti SuzukiVolkswagen
Price₹ 3.15 Lakhs₹ 10 Lakhs
Mileage22.0 to 31.5 kmpl16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity796 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Alto
Maruti Suzuki Alto
STD
₹3.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Vento
Volkswagen Vento
Comfortline 1.0L TSI
₹10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maruti Suzuki Alto Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Door Handle
Side Mirror Glass
Headlight
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
F8D1L TSI
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
771.75972.95
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
69 Nm @ 3500 rpm175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
22.0517.69
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
47 bhp @ 6000 rpm109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
796 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.65.2
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R12185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle SuspensionSemi-Independent Trailing Arm
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson StrutMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R12185 / 60 R15
Ground Clearance
160-
Length
34454390
Wheelbase
23602553
Kerb Weight
7301134
Height
14751467
Width
15151699
Bootspace
177494
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
54
Fuel Tank Capacity
3555
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
No1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
NoDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Seat Adjustment
No2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoRemote
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
24
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoPassive
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoCo-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoFootwell Lamps
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
DVD Playback
NoYes
MP3 Playback
NoYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoDigital Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and BeigeBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,53,65211,20,241
Ex-Showroom Price
3,15,0009,99,900
RTO
18,10076,323
Insurance
20,05243,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,60124,078
Expert Rating
-

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