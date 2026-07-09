Alto vs Vento Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto Vento Brand Maruti Suzuki Volkswagen Price ₹ 3.15 Lakhs ₹ 10 Lakhs Mileage 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 796 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.