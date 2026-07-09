In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto vs Vento Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alto
|Vento
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.0 to 31.5 kmpl
|16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|796 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3