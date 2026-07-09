Alto vs Polo Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto Polo Brand Maruti Suzuki Volkswagen Price ₹ 3.15 Lakhs ₹ 5.83 Lakhs Mileage 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 796 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.