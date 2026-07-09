Alto vs Yaris Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto Yaris Brand Maruti Suzuki Toyota Price ₹ 3.15 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Mileage 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 796 cc 1496 cc Transmission Manual Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.