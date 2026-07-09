Alto vs Urban Cruiser Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto Urban cruiser Brand Maruti Suzuki Toyota Price ₹ 3.15 Lakhs ₹ 8.5 Lakhs Mileage 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl 17 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 796 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.