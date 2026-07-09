In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Tata Tiago NRG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD, Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto vs Tiago NRG Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alto
|Tiago nrg
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|₹ 7.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.0 to 31.5 kmpl
|20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|796 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3