|Engine Type
|F8D
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|771.75
|250 Km
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|69 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Automatic - 1 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|22.05
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|47 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|-
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|796 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|No
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|No
|Air Conditioner
|No
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|No
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|No
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|No
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹3,53,652
|₹9,03,335
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹3,15,000
|₹8,49,000
|RTO
|₹18,100
|₹16,000
|Insurance
|₹20,052
|₹37,835
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹7,601
|₹19,416