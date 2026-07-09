Alto vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto Tiago ev [2022-2026] Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 3.15 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Range - 250-315 km/charge Mileage 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 19.2 kWh Engine Capacity 796 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.