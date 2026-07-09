In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alto
|Punch cng [2021-2026]
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|₹ 7.1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.0 to 31.5 kmpl
|26.99 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|796 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|3