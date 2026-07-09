Alto vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto Punch cng [2021-2026] Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 3.15 Lakhs ₹ 7.1 Lakhs Mileage 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl 26.99 kmpl Engine Capacity 796 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.