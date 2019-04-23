HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Alto vs Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]

Alto
Maruti Suzuki Alto
STD
₹3.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
F8D1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
771.75765.6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
69 Nm @ 3500 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
22.0517.4
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
47 bhp @ 6000 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
796 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
No1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,53,6528,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
3,15,0007,28,900
RTO
18,10057,973
Insurance
20,05231,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,60117,606

