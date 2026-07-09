Alto vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto Nexon [2020-2023] Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 3.15 Lakhs ₹ 7 Lakhs Mileage 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl Engine Capacity 796 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD, Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.