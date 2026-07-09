Alto vs Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto Altroz cng [2023-2025] Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 3.15 Lakhs ₹ 7.45 Lakhs Mileage 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 796 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD, Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.