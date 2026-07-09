Alto vs Rapid TSI Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto Rapid tsi Brand Maruti Suzuki Skoda Price ₹ 3.15 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 796 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.