hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsAlto vs Duster

Maruti Suzuki Alto vs Renault Duster

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Renault Duster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD, Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto vs Duster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto Duster
BrandMaruti SuzukiRenault
Price₹ 3.15 Lakhs₹ 10.49 Lakhs
Mileage22.0 to 31.5 kmpl13 to 15 kmpl
Engine Capacity796 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Alto
Maruti Suzuki Alto
STD
₹3.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Duster
Renault Duster
Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Maruti Suzuki Alto Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Steering Wheel
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
F8DTurbo TCe 100
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
771.75-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
69 Nm @ 3500 rpm166 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
22.05-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
47 bhp @ 6000 rpm99 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
796 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R12-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Manual-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle Suspension-
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut-
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R12-
Ground Clearance
160212 mm
Length
34454343 mm
Wheelbase
23602657 mm
Kerb Weight
730-
Height
14751701 mm
Width
15151815 mm
Bootspace
177-
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
5-
Fuel Tank Capacity
35-
Features
Steering Adjustment
No-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
No-
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
No-
12V Power Outlets
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Tachometer
NoDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
No-
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital7" TFT with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
No-
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
NoDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
No-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear Power Windows
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalManual
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearCupholders in Front Only
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,53,65212,00,182
Ex-Showroom Price
3,15,00010,49,000
RTO
18,1001,04,900
Insurance
20,05245,782
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,60125,796
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined EngineImpressive Ride QualityWell-Equipped Mid-Spec Trim

Cons

Poor Rear Camera FeedLong Clutch Pedal TravelNo Automatic Gearbox

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Renault Kwid competes with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.
Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Monthly EMI compared
9 Jul 2026
The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso becomes the most affordable car in India while the Alto K10 becomes the most affordable car with six airbags as standard.
From Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to Renault Kwid: Here are the five most affordable cars in India.
24 Sept 2025
The entry-level Renault Duster Authentic variant has begun reaching dealerships ahead of wider market availability.
Renault Duster base Authentic variant starts arriving at dealerships
18 May 2026
Maruti Suzuki’s small car range, including the Alto K10 and WagonR, now comes with price protection for early bookings.
Maruti Suzuki offers price protection against hike for Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio & WagonR buyers
10 Jun 2026
The Duster Adventure Edition comes with cosmetic changes only.
Renault Duster Adventure Edition launched in India at 12.99 lakh; gets exclusive cosmetic updates
14 Jul 2026
Renault Duster exports commence; first shipment of 750 vehicles sets course for South Africa
Renault Duster exports commence; first shipment of 750 vehicles sets course for South Africa
22 Jun 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Renault is expected to relaunch the new generation Duster SUV in India by 2025. The compact SUV was earlier pulled out by the French auto giant due to stricter emission norms.
India-bound 2024 Renault Duster SUV: First look
1 Dec 2023
Renault has unveiled its new compact SUV Austral for global markets.
2022 Renault Austral compact SUV: First look
9 Mar 2022
Renault Kiger and Triber's updated variants have been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
Renault Kiger SUV, Triber MPV launched with updates. Check new price and features
19 Feb 2025
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 price in India starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.84 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022: First Drive Review
24 Aug 2022
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
12 Nov 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers