In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto vs Astor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alto
|Astor
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|MG
|Price
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|₹ 9.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.0 to 31.5 kmpl
|14.82 to 15.43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|796 cc
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4