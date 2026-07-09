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HomeCompare CarsAlto vs XL6 [2019-2022]

Maruti Suzuki Alto vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD, Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto vs XL6 [2019-2022] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto Xl6 [2019-2022]
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 3.15 Lakhs₹ 9.85 Lakhs
Mileage22.0 to 31.5 kmpl17.99 to 19.01 kmpl
Engine Capacity796 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Alto
Maruti Suzuki Alto
STD
₹3.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XL6 [2019-2022]
Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]
Zeta MT Petrol
₹9.85 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Maruti Suzuki Alto Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
F8DK15B Smart Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
771.75855.45
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
69 Nm @ 3500 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
22.0519.01
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
47 bhp @ 6000 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
796 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.65.2
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R12185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle SuspensionTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson StrutMacPherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R12185 / 65 R15
Ground Clearance
160180
Length
34454445
Wheelbase
23602740
Kerb Weight
7301180
Height
14751700
Width
15151775
Bootspace
177209
No of Seating Rows
23
Seating Capacity
56
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
3545
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
No3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
NoDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Seat Adjustment
No6 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
4000040000
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
NoYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested3 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and BeigeBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,53,65211,34,910
Ex-Showroom Price
3,15,0009,98,000
RTO
18,10083,470
Insurance
20,05242,940
Accessories Charges
010,000
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,60124,393
Expert Rating
-

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