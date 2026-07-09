Alto vs XL6 [2019-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto Xl6 [2019-2022] Brand Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 3.15 Lakhs ₹ 9.85 Lakhs Mileage 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl Engine Capacity 796 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD, Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.