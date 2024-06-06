Alto vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto Swift [2021-2024] Brand Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 3.15 Lakhs ₹ 5.99 Lakhs Mileage 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 796 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.