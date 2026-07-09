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Maruti Suzuki Alto vs Maruti Suzuki Swift

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Maruti Suzuki Swift, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD, Maruti Suzuki Swift Price starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Swift: 1197 cc engine, 24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto vs Swift Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto Swift
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 3.15 Lakhs₹ 5.79 Lakhs
Mileage22.0 to 31.5 kmpl24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl
Engine Capacity796 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Alto
Maruti Suzuki Alto
STD
₹3.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift
LXi
₹5.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Alto Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Door Handle
Headlight
Grille
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Specification
Engine Type
F8DZ-Series
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
771.75918 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
69 Nm @ 3500 rpm111.7 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
22.0524.8 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
47 bhp @ 6000 rpm80 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
796 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.64.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R12165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Manual-
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle SuspensionTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson StrutMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R12165 / 80 R14
Ground Clearance
160163 mm
Length
34453860 mm
Wheelbase
23602450 mm
Kerb Weight
730920 kg
Height
14751520 mm
Width
15151735 mm
Bootspace
177265 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3537 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
NoYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
NoDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoNo
Central Locking
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
NoNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
4000040000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested2 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black and BeigeBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,53,6526,46,884
Ex-Showroom Price
3,15,0005,78,900
RTO
18,10032,156
Insurance
20,05235,328
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,60113,904
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Excellent fuel efficiencyUpdated feature listFocus on safety additions

Cons

Sluggish three-cylinder engineNot particularly refined to drive

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Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
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