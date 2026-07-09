In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Maruti Suzuki Swift, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD, Maruti Suzuki Swift Price starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Swift: 1197 cc engine, 24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto vs Swift Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alto
|Swift
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|₹ 5.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.0 to 31.5 kmpl
|24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|796 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3