Alto vs S-Cross Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto S-cross Brand Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 3.15 Lakhs ₹ 8.39 Lakhs Mileage 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 796 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.