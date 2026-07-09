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Maruti Suzuki Alto vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD, Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price starts at Rs. 6.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2L MT. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Fronx: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto vs Fronx Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto Fronx
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 3.15 Lakhs₹ 6.85 Lakhs
Mileage22.0 to 31.5 kmpl20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
Engine Capacity796 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Alto
Maruti Suzuki Alto
STD
₹3.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Sigma 1.2L MT
₹6.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Alto Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Front Right Side
Headlight
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
F8D1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
771.75806 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
69 Nm @ 3500 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
22.0521.79 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
47 bhp @ 6000 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
796 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.64.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R12195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle SuspensionTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson StrutMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R12195 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
160190 mm
Length
34453995 mm
Wheelbase
23602520 mm
Kerb Weight
730-
Height
14751550 mm
Width
15151765 mm
Bootspace
177308 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3537 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver
Air Conditioner
NoAutomatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
NoYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
NoDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,53,6527,66,355
Ex-Showroom Price
3,15,0006,84,900
RTO
18,10052,773
Insurance
20,05228,182
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,60116,471
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Turbo BoosterJet engineYoung body stylingFeature loaded

Cons

Suspensions are tad too stiffUninspiring steeringCabin isn't uniqe

Fronx Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Fronx998 cc to 1197 cc | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹6.85 - 11.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Balenoundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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