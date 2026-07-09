Alto vs Ertiga [2018-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto Ertiga [2018-2022] Brand Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 3.15 Lakhs ₹ 7.96 Lakhs Mileage 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl 19.01 kmpl Engine Capacity 796 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.