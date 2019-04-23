HT Auto
Alto vs Ertiga [2018-2022]

Maruti Suzuki Alto vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022]

Alto
Maruti Suzuki Alto
STD
₹3.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ertiga [2018-2022]
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022]
LXi
₹7.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
F8DK 15 Smart Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
771.75855.45
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
69 Nm @ 3500 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
22.0519.01
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
47 bhp @ 6000 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
796 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
No1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,53,6528,97,126
Ex-Showroom Price
3,15,0007,96,500
RTO
18,10056,790
Insurance
20,05243,336
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,60119,282
