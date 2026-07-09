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Maruti Suzuki Alto vs Maruti Suzuki Eeco

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Maruti Suzuki Eeco, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD, Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto vs Eeco Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto Eeco
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 3.15 Lakhs₹ 5.21 Lakhs
Mileage22.0 to 31.5 kmpl19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
Engine Capacity796 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Cylinders34

Filters
Alto
Maruti Suzuki Alto
STD
₹3.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
5 STR STD
₹5.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Alto Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Door Handle
Front Right Side
Headlight
Grille
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Specification
Engine Type
F8DK12N
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
771.75631 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
69 Nm @ 3500 rpm105.5 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
22.0519.71 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
47 bhp @ 6000 rpm81 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
796 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.64.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R12155 / 65 R13
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualManual
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle Suspension3-Link Rigid Axle
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson StrutMcPherson Struts
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R12155 / 65 R13
Ground Clearance
160-
Length
34453675 mm
Wheelbase
23602350 mm
Kerb Weight
730970 kg
Height
14751825 mm
Width
15151475 mm
Bootspace
177-
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3532 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
No-
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
No-
12V Power Outlets
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Tachometer
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
No-
Door Ajar Warning
No-
Clock
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
No-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No-
Central Locking
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
No-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
No-
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedUnpainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBoth Sides
Door Pockets
Front-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Key
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000100000
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Hill Hold Control
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black and BeigeBlack and Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
FrontFront
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,53,6525,84,430
Ex-Showroom Price
3,15,0005,20,900
RTO
18,10029,836
Insurance
20,05233,194
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,60112,561

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Latest Videos

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