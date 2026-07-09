Alto vs Celerio X Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto Celerio x Brand Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 3.15 Lakhs ₹ 5.11 Lakhs Mileage 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl 21.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 796 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Maruti Suzuki Celerio X, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD, Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.