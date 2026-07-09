Alto vs Baleno [2019-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto Baleno [2019-2022] Brand Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 3.15 Lakhs ₹ 5.58 Lakhs Mileage 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl 21.01 kmpl Engine Capacity 796 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD, Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 5.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Baleno [2019-2022]: 1197 cc engine, 21.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.