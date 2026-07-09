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Maruti Suzuki Alto vs Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O). Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto vs Alto K10 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alto Alto k10
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 3.15 Lakhs₹ 3.7 Lakhs
Mileage22.0 to 31.5 kmpl24.39 to 33.85 kmpl
Engine Capacity796 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Alto
Maruti Suzuki Alto
STD
₹3.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Std (O)
₹3.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Alto Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
F8DK10C
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
771.75659 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
69 Nm @ 3500 rpm91.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
22.0524.39 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
47 bhp @ 6000 rpm68 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
796 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.64.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R12145 / 80 R13
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualManual
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle SuspensionTorsion Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson StrutMac Pherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R12145 / 80 R13
Ground Clearance
160-
Length
34453530 mm
Wheelbase
23602380 mm
Kerb Weight
730-
Height
14751520 mm
Width
15151490 mm
Bootspace
177214L
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3527 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
No-
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoNo
Tachometer
NoDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
No-
Door Ajar Warning
NoNo
Clock
NoNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Distance to Empty
No-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoNo
Central Locking
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
NoNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Boot-lid Opener
InternalRemote Operated
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000100000
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested2 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black and Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,53,6524,10,673
Ex-Showroom Price
3,15,0003,69,900
RTO
18,10018,296
Insurance
20,05221,977
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,6018,826
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Eager 1000cc petrol motorSeven-inch infotainment screenSolid resale value

Cons

Interior fit and finish still lacking in some regardsExterior style updates aren't very youthful

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Latest Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
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