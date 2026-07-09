In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O). Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto vs Alto K10 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alto
|Alto k10
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|₹ 3.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.0 to 31.5 kmpl
|24.39 to 33.85 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|796 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3