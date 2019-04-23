HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Alto vs Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Alto
Maruti Suzuki Alto
STD
₹3.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Std
₹3.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
F8DK10C
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
771.75658 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
69 Nm @ 3500 rpm89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
22.0524.39 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
47 bhp @ 6000 rpm66 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
796 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
No-
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
No1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,53,6524,41,957
Ex-Showroom Price
3,15,0003,99,000
RTO
18,10019,460
Insurance
20,05222,997
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,6019,499
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

