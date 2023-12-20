Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsXUV700 vs Rumion

Mahindra XUV700 vs Toyota Rumion

In 2023 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV700 and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
XUV700
Mahindra XUV700
MX Petrol MT 5 STR
₹14.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
S MT
₹10.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 Turbo Petrol With Direct Injection (TGDi)-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
380 Nm @ 1750 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
197 bhp @ 5000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Roof
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,41,12811,96,293
Ex-Showroom Price
14,02,80010,29,000
RTO
1,52,2801,14,900
Insurance
85,54851,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,27425,713

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV7001997.0 cc to 2184.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic14.03 - 26.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Innova Crystanull | Diesel | Manual19.99 - 26.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
XUV700 vs Innova Crysta

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Safety ratings have been playing a crucial role for cars in India to convince buyers in favour or against those models.
    Tata Nexon to Mahindra XUV700: How 5-star GNCAP safety ratings boosted these Indian cars' sales performance
    20 Dec 2023
    Maindra XUV700 (in Blue) and Thar are some of the more popular SUV models from the Indian car manufacturer.
    XUV700, Thar, Scorpio-N SUVs continue to power Mahindra in November. Check out key numbers
    1 Dec 2023
    Mahindra plans to increase the prices of its passenger vehicles in India from January 2024.
    Planning to bring home a Mahindra SUV? Here's why you should buy it before this date
    1 Dec 2023
    Mahindra XUV700 showcases how far Indian automakers have come in terms of offering well-designed vehicles that are formidably stylish to look at and yet offer a premium cabin and a decent drive dynamic.
    Mahindra XUV700 Freedom Drive, full review: One SUV to rule them all?
    13 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
    Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
    16 Aug 2023
    2021 Mahindra XUV700: First drive review
    2021 Mahindra XUV700: First drive review
    18 Aug 2021
    Mahindra XUV700 gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests. (Photo courtesy: Global NCAP)
    Mahindra XUV700 gets 5-star rating at Global NCAP crash tests
    10 Nov 2021
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India | All Things Auto
    30 Jun 2023
    Mahindra XUV700 has already garnered more than one lakh bookings and at least 17,000 people have purchased it since its August 15 launch. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Mahindra XUV700: Pros and cons explained
    31 Jan 2022
    A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
    From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
    Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
    13 Dec 2022
    View all
     