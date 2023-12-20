In 2023 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV700 and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV700 and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV700 Price starts at Rs 14.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX Petrol MT 5 STR, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs 10.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT. XUV700: 1997 cc engine, 13 to 16 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less