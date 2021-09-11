|Engine Type
|2.0 Turbo Petrol With Direct Injection (TGDi)
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|380 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|197 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|-
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Electric
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹14,66,017
|₹12,39,825
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹12,49,000
|₹11,99,000
|RTO
|₹1,36,900
|₹6,230
|Insurance
|₹79,617
|₹34,095
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹31,510
|₹26,648