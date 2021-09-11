|Engine Type
|2.0 Turbo Petrol With Direct Injection (TGDi)
|1.2L Revotron Petrol
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|380 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|197 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹14,66,017
|₹7,97,796
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹12,49,000
|₹7,09,400
|RTO
|₹1,36,900
|₹56,608
|Insurance
|₹79,617
|₹31,288
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹31,510
|₹17,147