In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Tiago, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Tiago, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV700 Price starts at Rs 14.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX Petrol MT 5 STR, Tata Tiago Price starts at Rs 5.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. XUV700: 1997 cc engine, 13 to 16 kmpl mileage. Tiago: 1199 cc engine, 19.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less