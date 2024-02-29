In 2024 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV700 Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX Petrol MT 5 STR and Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3. XUV700: 1997 cc engine, 13 to 16 kmpl mileage. Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. XUV700 vs Punch EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv700 Punch ev Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 13.99 Lakhs ₹ 10.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Mileage 13 to 16 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 25 kWh Engine Capacity 1997 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -