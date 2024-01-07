In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Punch CNG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Punch CNG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV700 Price starts at Rs 14.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX Petrol MT 5 STR, Tata Punch CNG Price starts at Rs 7.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Pure iCNG. XUV700: 1997 cc engine, 13 to 16 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less