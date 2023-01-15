HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsXUV700 vs Nexon [-] [2020-2023]

Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]

Filters
XUV700
Mahindra XUV700
MX Petrol MT 5 STR
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 Turbo Petrol With Direct Injection (TGDi)1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
380 Nm @ 1750 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
197 bhp @ 5000 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,66,0178,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
12,49,0007,28,900
RTO
1,36,90057,973
Insurance
79,61731,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,51017,606

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Innova Crysta
null | Diesel | Manual19.99 - 25.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV700
1997.0 to 2184.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Innova Crysta vs XUV700

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars