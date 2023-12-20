Saved Articles

Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Altroz CNG

In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Altroz CNG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

MX Petrol MT 5 STR
₹14.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XE
₹7.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 Turbo Petrol With Direct Injection (TGDi)1.2 L CNG
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
380 Nm @ 1750 rpm103 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
197 bhp @ 5000 rpm72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolCNG
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,41,1288,52,048
Ex-Showroom Price
14,02,8007,55,400
RTO
1,52,28054,324
Insurance
85,54841,824
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,27418,313

Mahindra XUV7001997.0 cc to 2184.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic14.03 - 26.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Toyota Innova Crystanull | Diesel | Manual19.99 - 26.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
XUV700 vs Innova Crysta

    Latest News

    Safety ratings have been playing a crucial role for cars in India to convince buyers in favour or against those models.
    Tata Nexon to Mahindra XUV700: How 5-star GNCAP safety ratings boosted these Indian cars' sales performance
    20 Dec 2023
    Electric cars and CNG vehicles played a key role in Tata Motors' growth trajectory over the last three months.
    Nexon, Safari SUVs propel Tata Motors to post 8% growth in December 2023, EV and CNG cars play key role
    1 Jan 2024
    Mahindra's SUVs witnessed 24 per cent sales growth in December 2023.
    XUV300, Thar SUVs propel Mahindra to post 24% sales growth in December
    1 Jan 2024
    Mahindra XUV700 showcases how far Indian automakers have come in terms of offering well-designed vehicles that are formidably stylish to look at and yet offer a premium cabin and a decent drive dynamic.
    Mahindra XUV700 Freedom Drive, full review: One SUV to rule them all?
    13 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Altroz is the third CNG model to be launched by Tata Motors after the Tigor and Tiago. However, the Altroz is the first model to be equipped with twin-cylinder technology that opens up more boot space than any of its rivals.
    Tata Altroz CNG: First Drive Review
    29 May 2023
    Petrol vs CNG vs Diesel Cars vs EV - Which is Better?
    Petrol vs CNG vs Diesel Cars vs EV - Which is Better? | All Things Auto
    7 Jul 2023
    The Tata Motors pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 showcased from EVs to CNG vehicles as well as concept cars to give an idea of things to come from the Indian carmaker in near future.
    From electric cars to CNG vehicles: Tata Motors’ strategy for India explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India | All Things Auto
    30 Jun 2023
