Mahindra XUV700 vs Renault Triber

In 2023 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV700 and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Mahindra XUV700
MX Petrol MT 5 STR
₹14.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Renault Triber
RXL EASY-R AMT
₹6.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 Turbo Petrol With Direct Injection (TGDi)1.0 Litre Energy Engine
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
380 Nm @ 1750 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
197 bhp @ 5000 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,41,1287,42,839
Ex-Showroom Price
14,02,8006,63,200
RTO
1,52,28037,346
Insurance
85,54833,444
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,27415,789

Mahindra XUV7001997.0 cc to 2184.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic14.03 - 26.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Toyota Innova Crystanull | Diesel | Manual19.99 - 26.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
XUV700 vs Innova Crysta

    Safety ratings have been playing a crucial role for cars in India to convince buyers in favour or against those models.
    Tata Nexon to Mahindra XUV700: How 5-star GNCAP safety ratings boosted these Indian cars' sales performance
    20 Dec 2023
    The Renault Kiger gets the maximum benefits of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>65,000, while the Kwid and Triber get benefits worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000
    Renault Kwid, Triber & Kiger get year-end discounts up to 65,000. Check out
    10 Dec 2023
    Renault extends support to customers affected by Cyclone Michaung by launching free RSA and a 24x7 helpline.
    Renault offers free roadside assistance, 24x7 helpline and other benefits to help customers affected by Cyclone Michaung
    9 Dec 2023
    Mahindra XUV700 showcases how far Indian automakers have come in terms of offering well-designed vehicles that are formidably stylish to look at and yet offer a premium cabin and a decent drive dynamic.
    Mahindra XUV700 Freedom Drive, full review: One SUV to rule them all?
    13 Dec 2023
      News

    Renault Triber MPV passes Global NCAP crash tests with four-star rating.
    Watch: Renault Triber MPV passes Global NCAP crash tests
    1 Jun 2021
    2021 Mahindra XUV700: First drive review
    2021 Mahindra XUV700: First drive review
    18 Aug 2021
    Mahindra XUV700 gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests. (Photo courtesy: Global NCAP)
    Mahindra XUV700 gets 5-star rating at Global NCAP crash tests
    10 Nov 2021
    Mahindra XUV700 has already garnered more than one lakh bookings and at least 17,000 people have purchased it since its August 15 launch. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Mahindra XUV700: Pros and cons explained
    31 Jan 2022
    View all
     