In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV700 and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV700 Price starts at Rs 14.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX Petrol MT 5 STR, Nissan Magnite Price starts at Rs 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. XUV700: 1997 cc engine, 13 to 16 kmpl mileage. Magnite: 999 cc engine, 18.75 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.