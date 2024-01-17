Saved Articles

Mahindra XUV700 vs Nissan Magnite

In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV700 and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

XUV700
Mahindra XUV700
MX Petrol MT 5 STR
₹14.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Magnite
Nissan Magnite
XE
₹6.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 Turbo Petrol With Direct Injection (TGDi)1.0L B4D
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
380 Nm @ 1750 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
197 bhp @ 5000 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,41,1286,70,053
Ex-Showroom Price
14,02,8005,99,900
RTO
1,52,28035,426
Insurance
85,54834,227
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,27414,402

