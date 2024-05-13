In 2024 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV700 and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Mahindra XUV700 Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX Petrol MT 5 STR and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 18.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. XUV700: 1997 cc engine, 13 to 16 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. XUV700 vs ZS EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv700 Zs ev Brand Mahindra MG Price ₹ 13.99 Lakhs ₹ 18.98 Lakhs Range - 461 km/charge Mileage 13 to 16 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 50.3 kWh Engine Capacity 1997 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)