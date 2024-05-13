HT Auto
Mahindra XUV700 vs MG ZS EV

In 2024 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV700 and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Mahindra XUV700 Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX Petrol MT 5 STR and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 18.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. XUV700: 1997 cc engine, 13 to 16 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV700 vs ZS EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv700 Zs ev
BrandMahindraMG
Price₹ 13.99 Lakhs₹ 18.98 Lakhs
Range-461 km/charge
Mileage13 to 16 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-50.3 kWh
Engine Capacity1997 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)

XUV700
Mahindra XUV700
MX Petrol MT 5 STR
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
ZS EV
MG ZS EV
Executive
₹18.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine Type
2.0 Turbo Petrol With Direct Injection (TGDi)Three Phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
380 Nm @ 1750 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
197 bhp @ 5000 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R17215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension with FSD DamperTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
Independent Front Suspension with FSD DamperMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R17215 / 55 R17
Length
46954323 mm
Wheelbase
27502585 mm
Height
17551649 mm
Width
18901809 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60-
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 Trip2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,36,80319,96,687
Ex-Showroom Price
13,99,00118,98,000
RTO
1,51,90016,000
Insurance
85,40282,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,18142,916
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Rugged yet stylish exterior designPremium cabin feelMultiple engine and transmission choices
Cons
Limited space in the last rowExpensive compared to many rivalsInfotainment screen has glitches

