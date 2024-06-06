In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV700 and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV700 Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX Petrol MT 5 STR, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. XUV700: 1997 cc engine, 13 to 16 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV700 vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv700
|Swift [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13 to 16 kmpl
|22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4