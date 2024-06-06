HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsXUV700 vs Swift [2021-2024]

Mahindra XUV700 vs Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV700 and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV700 Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX Petrol MT 5 STR, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. XUV700: 1997 cc engine, 13 to 16 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV700 vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv700 Swift [2021-2024]
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 13.99 Lakhs₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Mileage13 to 16 kmpl22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

XUV700
Mahindra XUV700
MX Petrol MT 5 STR
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024]
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine Type
2.0 Turbo Petrol With Direct Injection (TGDi)1.2L Dual Jet
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
380 Nm @ 1750 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
197 bhp @ 5000 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSteel
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R17165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension with FSD DamperTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
Independent Front Suspension with FSD DamperMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R17165 / 80 R14
Length
46953845
Wheelbase
27502450
Height
17551530
Width
18901735
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
6037
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,36,8036,61,575
Ex-Showroom Price
13,99,0015,99,450
RTO
1,51,90028,808
Insurance
85,40232,817
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,18114,219
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Rugged yet stylish exterior designPremium cabin feelMultiple engine and transmission choices
Cons
Limited space in the last rowExpensive compared to many rivalsInfotainment screen has glitches

XUV700 Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV7001997.0 cc to 2184.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Innova Crystanull | Diesel | Manual19.99 - 26.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
XUV700 vs Innova Crysta

Swift [2021-2024] Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]null | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Punchnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6 - 10.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024] vs Punch
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]null | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Dzirenull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic6.51 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024] vs Dzire

