Mahindra XUV700 vs Maruti Suzuki Ignis

In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV700 and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

XUV700 vs Ignis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv700 Ignis
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 13.99 Lakhs₹ 5.84 Lakhs
Mileage13 to 16 kmpl20.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44
XUV700
Mahindra XUV700
MX Petrol MT 5 STR
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Sigma 1.2 MT
₹5.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 Turbo Petrol With Direct Injection (TGDi)1.2L VVT
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
380 Nm @ 1750 rpm113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
197 bhp @ 5000 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,36,8036,42,026
Ex-Showroom Price
13,99,0015,84,000
RTO
1,51,90028,190
Insurance
85,40229,336
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,18113,799
Expert Rating
Pros

Rugged yet stylish exterior designPremium cabin feelMultiple engine and transmission choices

Cons

Limited space in the last rowExpensive compared to many rivalsInfotainment screen has glitches

Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV7001997.0 cc to 2184.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Innova Crystanull | Diesel | Manual19.99 - 26.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
XUV700 vs Innova Crysta

    Latest News

    Tata Nexon and Mahindra Scorpio-N are two of the safest SUVs in India. Both have received five-star safety ratings at the Global NCAP crash tests.
    Nexon to Scorpio-N: India's safest SUVs with five-star safety rating
    15 Feb 2024
    Anand Mahindra has announced to offer a Thar to Naushad Khan, father of young and talented Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan.
    Mahindra gifts Thar SUV to Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan's father
    17 Feb 2024
    The Scorpio SUV is currently the best-selling model from Mahindra and Mahindra. Available in Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic avatar, the SUV clocks more than 10,000 sales every month on an average.
    Scorpio-N and other SUVs power Mahindra sales in February grow by 40%
    1 Mar 2024
    Mahindra XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07, BE.09 EV concepts promise to introduce an exciting electric SUV lineup to the carmaker's portfolio in the coming years.
    Mahindra XUV.e8 to BE.05: 4 Mahindra EVs to launch before October 2026
    23 Feb 2024
    Latest Videos

    Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
    Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
    16 Aug 2023
    2021 Mahindra XUV700: First drive review
    2021 Mahindra XUV700: First drive review
    18 Aug 2021
    Mahindra XUV700 gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests. (Photo courtesy: Global NCAP)
    Mahindra XUV700 gets 5-star rating at Global NCAP crash tests
    10 Nov 2021
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
    5 Jul 2023
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India | All Things Auto
    30 Jun 2023
    Mahindra XUV700 has already garnered more than one lakh bookings and at least 17,000 people have purchased it since its August 15 launch. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Mahindra XUV700: Pros and cons explained
    31 Jan 2022
    View all
     