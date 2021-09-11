HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsXUV700 vs Grand Vitara

Mahindra XUV700 vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

XUV700
Mahindra XUV700
MX Petrol MT 5 STR
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Sigma Smart Hybrid
₹10.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 Turbo Petrol With Direct Injection (TGDi)K15C + Mild Hybrid System
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
380 Nm @ 1750 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
197 bhp @ 5000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,66,01712,14,482
Ex-Showroom Price
12,49,00010,45,000
RTO
1,36,9001,16,500
Insurance
79,61752,482
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,51026,103
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

