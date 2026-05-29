In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV500 vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv500
|Virtus
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 13.15 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.1 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2179 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3