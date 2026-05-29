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Mahindra XUV500 vs Volkswagen Virtus

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV500 vs Virtus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv500 Virtus
BrandMahindraVolkswagen
Price₹ 13.15 Lakhs₹ 10.5 Lakhs
Mileage15.1 kmpl18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
Engine Capacity2179 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
W5
₹13.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Mahindra XUV500 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Airbags
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
mHawk1551.0L TSI
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1057936 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 1750 rpm178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.120.19 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
153 bhp @ 3750 rpm114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.65.05 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R17205 / 55 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link type with anti-roll barTwist Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson type with anti-roll barMc-Pherson Suspension and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R17205 / 55 R16
Ground Clearance
200179 mm
Length
45854561 mm
Wheelbase
27002651 mm
Height
17851507 mm
Width
18901752 mm
Bootspace
93521 litres
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Seating Capacity
75 Person
Doors
54 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
7045 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Side Panels-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoOptional
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
68
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
YesNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Premium Black & GreyBeige/Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,92,10111,96,515
Ex-Showroom Price
14,22,85010,70,900
RTO
1,82,6861,17,420
Insurance
66,6587,695
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,95425,717
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Capable engine optionsSuperb DSG unitPlenty of features

Cons

Hard plasticsTacky inserts on dashboard

Virtus Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10.5 - 19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Skoda Slavia999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10 - 18.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

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Mahindra XUV500 Coupe spotted for the first time: Details
19 Jul 2023
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