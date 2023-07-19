XUV500 vs Vento Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv500 Vento Brand Mahindra Volkswagen Price ₹ 13.15 Lakhs ₹ 10 Lakhs Mileage 15.1 kmpl 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 2179 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.