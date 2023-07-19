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Mahindra XUV500 vs Volkswagen Polo

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV500 vs Polo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv500 Polo
BrandMahindraVolkswagen
Price₹ 13.15 Lakhs₹ 5.83 Lakhs
Mileage15.1 kmpl16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity2179 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
W5
₹13.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Polo
Volkswagen Polo
Trendline 1.0L MPI
₹5.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mahindra XUV500 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
mHawk1551.0L MPI
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1057798.75
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 1750 rpm95 Nm @ 2950 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.117.74
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
153 bhp @ 3750 rpm75 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.64.9
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R17175 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link type with anti-roll barSemi-independent Trailing Arm
Front Suspension
McPherson type with anti-roll barMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R17175 / 70 R14
Ground Clearance
200168
Length
45853971
Wheelbase
27002469
Height
17851469
Width
18901682
Bootspace
93280
No of Seating Rows
32
Seating Capacity
75
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
7045
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Side Panels-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
RemoteWith Key
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
YesNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
6No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesNo
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
YesNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Premium Black & GreyBlack & Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,92,1017,08,136
Ex-Showroom Price
14,22,8506,27,000
RTO
1,82,68650,190
Insurance
66,65830,446
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,95415,220
Expert Rating
-

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