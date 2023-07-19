XUV500 vs Yaris Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv500 Yaris Brand Mahindra Toyota Price ₹ 13.15 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Mileage 15.1 kmpl 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 2179 cc 1496 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.