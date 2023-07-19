In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV500 and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5 and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV500 vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv500
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 13.15 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|15.1 kmpl
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2179 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-