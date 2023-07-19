XUV500 vs Urban Cruiser Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv500 Urban cruiser Brand Mahindra Toyota Price ₹ 13.15 Lakhs ₹ 8.5 Lakhs Mileage 15.1 kmpl 17 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 2179 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.