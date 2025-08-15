In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV500 vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv500
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 13.15 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.1 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2179 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4