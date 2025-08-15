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Mahindra XUV500 vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV500 vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv500 Urban cruiser taisor
BrandMahindraToyota
Price₹ 13.15 Lakhs₹ 7.76 Lakhs
Mileage15.1 kmpl20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
Engine Capacity2179 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
W5
₹13.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Urban Cruiser Taisor
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
E 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra XUV500 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
mHawk1551.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1057806 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 1750 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.121.79 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
153 bhp @ 3750 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.64.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R17195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link type with anti-roll barTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson type with anti-roll barMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R17195 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
200190 mm
Length
45853995 mm
Wheelbase
27002520 mm
Height
17851550 mm
Width
18901765 mm
Bootspace
93308 litres
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Seating Capacity
75 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
7037 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Side Panels-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal
Rear Wiper
YesNo
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
6No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 splitNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
YesNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Premium Black & Grey-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,92,1018,82,955
Ex-Showroom Price
14,22,8507,76,500
RTO
1,82,68663,355
Insurance
66,65842,600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,95418,978
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

LooksFun to driveBrand value

Cons

Not enough changes to the cabinFuel economy of Turbo petrol engine

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The updated Urban Cruiser Taisor now gets a new colour and six airbags as standard in all variants.
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Mahindra was testing one test mule of XUV700 and two test mules of the upcoming XUV500 Coupe. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/Yaramotors)
Mahindra XUV500 Coupe spotted for the first time: Details
19 Jul 2023
The Mahindra XUV500 remains a popular SUV among Indian buyers, with many owners now considering a premium upgrade to newer SUVs.
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