XUV500 vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv500 Innova crysta [2020-2023] Brand Mahindra Toyota Price ₹ 13.15 Lakhs ₹ 16.26 Lakhs Mileage 15.1 kmpl - Engine Capacity 2179 cc 2694 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5, Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.